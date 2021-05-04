Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $2.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.37. Lennar posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.88. 49,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,393. Lennar has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

