Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $133.80. 16,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,969. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $163.43.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

