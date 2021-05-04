Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

SNCR traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.