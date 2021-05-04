Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.