Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report $113.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.40 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $478.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.52 million to $481.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $504.81 million, with estimates ranging from $499.08 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:USPH traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,971. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

