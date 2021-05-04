Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.59 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $734.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.55 million and the lowest is $726.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $23.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $526.88. The company had a trading volume of 598,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,997. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $271.01 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.14.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

