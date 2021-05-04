Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVGS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $614.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

