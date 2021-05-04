Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.16 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

