Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. From 2021 through 2024, it expects production to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4%. Also, Eni’s exploration campaign in offshore Angola, which led to several discoveries, will significantly boost cash flows. Its new light crude discovery in Block 15/06, offshore Angola is estimated to have a reserve of 200-250 million barrels of oil. Notably, the firm’s earnings for the first quarter of 2021 improved year over year on higher realized commodity prices and refinery throughputs. However, the bottom line missed the consensus estimate owing to lower retail gas sales. The company believes that there is a significant risk to the recovery of its overall energy business as the pandemic is still raging havoc on the global market.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE E traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.

