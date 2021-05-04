Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

NYSE:ELS opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 252,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $4,570,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

