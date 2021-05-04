Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.74. 266,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

