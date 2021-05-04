Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HYFM. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.73.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,702,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $789,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

