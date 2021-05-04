Zacks Investment Research Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Hold

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. 24,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 179.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $43,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,626 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $17,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

