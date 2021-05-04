Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE CNNE opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. Cannae has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,344,000 after purchasing an additional 381,456 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,878,000 after acquiring an additional 401,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,604,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.