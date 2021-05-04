Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ZLDSF opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

