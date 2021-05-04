Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Tops $28.53 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. Zano has a market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $190,653.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,994.58 or 0.99891196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00721099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $760.00 or 0.01380454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.52 or 0.00349685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00222688 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,654,673 coins and its circulating supply is 10,625,173 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

