ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Capitalization of $237.57 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $237.57 million and $18.10 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

