Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

ZEAL stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86). The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

