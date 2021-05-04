Zeepin Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $890,130.99 and $163,737.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00065591 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,983% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,933.24 or 0.03572307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00263805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.01 or 0.01156761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00031469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00742046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,272.72 or 1.00287198 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.