Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Cowen raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE ZEN opened at $144.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $32,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 104,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

