ZEON Price Up 163.8% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $70.48 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 163.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00079245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.10 or 0.00860477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.09924079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00044776 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

