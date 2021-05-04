Zhihu Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu’s (NYSE:ZH) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 5th. Zhihu had issued 55,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $522,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE:ZH opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.