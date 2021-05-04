Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $267.20 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00071680 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,537,821,505 coins and its circulating supply is 11,246,354,352 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

