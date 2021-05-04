Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,714 shares of company stock worth $75,435,753 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 250,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,463. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

