ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $418.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. ZIX has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

