ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. 70,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,239.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

