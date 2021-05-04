ZUM TOKEN 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,601.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $514,845.54 and $4,601.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.85 or 0.00715086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004565 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

