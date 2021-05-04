Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Zynex in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zynex by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zynex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

