$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nokia posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 376,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 172,535 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

