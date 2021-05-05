$0.05 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. Harmonic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $733.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.