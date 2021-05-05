-$0.08 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

NYSE:BE opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,399 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

