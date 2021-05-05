$0.12 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.24. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 757,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,839. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

