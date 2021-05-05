-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TACT shares. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,229,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

