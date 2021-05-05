$0.27 EPS Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day moving average of $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $107.36 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.