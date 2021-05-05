-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.42). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 128,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,431. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.