$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $651.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

LULU traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.09. 823,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $218.97 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

