$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.24. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $141.64. 1,147,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

