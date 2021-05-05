$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.26. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. 35,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

