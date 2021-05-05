$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.76. The stock had a trading volume of 448,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,679. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.41. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.