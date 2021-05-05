100,193 Shares in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Colony Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Colony Capital by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,620,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 40,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.