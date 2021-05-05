1,055 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 13.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 905.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.