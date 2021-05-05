$119.83 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $119.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.43 million to $120.23 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $136.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $487.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $489.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $515.15 million, with estimates ranging from $513.39 million to $516.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

