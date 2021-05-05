$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $125.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.10 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $529.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

