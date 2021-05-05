12,987 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

