12Ships Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, 12Ships has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $4,448.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00826163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.07 or 0.09459304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043916 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12.

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.