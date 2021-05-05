13,289 Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Bought by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

EHang stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 15,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,878. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -150.81.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.