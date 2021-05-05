1,352 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

