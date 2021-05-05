$142.91 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report sales of $142.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $111.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $630.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $771.36 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.29. The company had a trading volume of 762,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,788. Avalara has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -203.58 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

