1,537 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $2,475,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23,157.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.23.

SBAC stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,939. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,979.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.