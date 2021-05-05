$164.40 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce $164.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.20 million and the highest is $171.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $171.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $674.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $688.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $762.63 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $803.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. 458,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,010. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exterran by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Exterran by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

